Mac Studio arrives early for lucky consumer

The Mac Studio shipments were originally slated to start March 18, but one customer already received it earlier than expected.

French Apple enthusiast Simon has posted photos of his new Mac Studio online and credited an Apple Store error for the early sendout. Mac4Ever says that he will be uploading more photos of the device as he unpacks and tests it.

Apple keeps a tight ship in regards to delivery dates, but it seems that one got away. Aside from the Mac Studio, another consumer received his iPad Pro with M1 chip days before launch, while others were able to get their AirTags before it debuted.

The Mac Studio is set to arrive on customers’ doorsteps March 18, with New Zealand and Australia being the first regions. Priced at $1,999 for entry-level specs, the Mac Studio has Apple’s high-end processors, namely the M1 Ultra and M1 Max chips in an interconnected setup.