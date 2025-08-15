15 Aerial Screen Saver Options Added For Mac

15 new options for the aerial screen saver have been added to the Mac in macOS Tahoe. Each screensaver pans over the natural landscapes that can be found around the globe, like Lake Tahoe, California, during the day and nighttime, and more.

Advertisements

You can set these screen savers as your wallpaper too. To view all the options of screen savers offered by macOS Tahoe, you have to go to Settings, select Wallpaper and then the “Screen Saver…” option. To install macOS Tahoe, you must be signed up on beta.apple.com to access the public beta.

The macOS Tahoe is expected to launch by next month, September. macOS Tahoe is the most recent version of the Mac operating system. Apple has always given an extra name for the macOS featuring a landmark in California, and this year features Tahoe, a freshwater lake and tourist attraction known for its ski resorts.