27 inch iMac gets refreshed with FHD webcam, processor and T2 chip

27 inch iMac

Apple gives its 27 inch iMac a few upgrades to compete with current hardware.

The 27 inch iMac is getting a hi-res 1080p webcam, 10th gen Intel CPUs and a T2 chip. SSDs has replaced traditional hard drives and offers Fusion Drive as an add-on.

The 2020 refresh will feature the iMac in 6 and 8-core models, with a 10-core option in the consumer range and up to 128GB of RAM. Solid state will be the default and customizable up to 8TB. With the T2 chip the desktop should be able to achieve higher read and write speeds.

As far as redesigns are concerned there’s nothing new to speak about. The bezels will be the same as its predecessors, with a True Tone upgrade for color balance. Buyers can choose to coat the display with nano-texture for an additional cost.

The new iMacs are available to buy now and start at $1799.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Mac > 27 inch iMac gets refreshed with FHD webcam, processor and T2 chip
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.