512GB RAM Option For Mac Studio Removed Without Notice

The spec configuration of the Mac Studio has been updated by Apple and has gone under the radar. The update eliminates the memory upgrade of 512GB, with the maximum possible memory being at 256GB. The Mac Studio has 36GB RAM, with upgrades in the past of up to 512GB.

The price for the 256GB RAM upgrade has increased to $2,000 from $1,600. They have also removed the option to buy 512GB of memory due to the worldwide shortage of DRAM, causing the prices to increase. It may also be why shipping times for 256GB have been moved to May.

The Mac Studio with M5 Ultra and M5 Max chips are expected to be released this year, but with no certain date yet. Scarcity of memory is already affecting prices for DRAM and could potentially affect sales in smartphones and PCs. Apple will be able to take in the higher costs for now.