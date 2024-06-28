Mac

All Mac users can now use the ChatGPT desktop app

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT Desktop App

OpenAI announced that the Mac’s ChatGPT app is now available for all users. The app launched back in the middle of May exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers until today.

OpenAI stated that the app’s purpose was to make it easier for its users to gain access to ChatGPT and for them to ask questions on the Mac about content, screenshots, and email. When the macOS ChatGPT is installed, users can press Option and Space on their keyboard to open the chat interface of the app.

ChatGPT Desktop App

There is also a Voice Mode built in to hold conversations with ChatGPT with the ability to look through previous conversations. GPT-4o, the latest version of ChatGPT, has been widely released and is available for free with no subscription required to access the app.

Apple has formed a collaboration with OpenAI that will have ChatGPT integrated into the iPadOS 18, iOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Siri, Apple’s built-in assistant, sends requests to ChatGPT with the user’s permission, and then relays the information to the user.

