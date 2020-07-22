Apple 21-inch iMac drops to just $950

Apple iMac

The previous-gen iMac can serve you well, especially with a price thats $149 off.

Apple is offering its 21 inch iMac for just $950 on Amazon. It’s an excellent all-in-one computer for those who are looking for something cheaper and don’t need the latest hardware for work, school or play.

iMac

Preview Product Price
Apple iMac (21.5-inch, Previous Model, 8GB RAM, 1TB Storage) - Silver Apple iMac (21.5-inch, Previous Model, 8GB RAM, 1TB Storage) - Silver $1,099.00 $949.99 Buy on Amazon

The 21 inch iMac sports a razor sharp resolution of 1920 x 1080 on a 21.5 inch IPS display, an Intel quad core processor set at 2.2GHz, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space. In the graphics department you get an Iris Pro 6200, Thunderbolt 2 and USB 3.0 ports and the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard.

The hardware should be enough for social media posting, viewing content and doing photo and video editing work. Its stylish Apple frame looks great on any workstation. It’s worthy to note that the $950 price tag is the lowest the product has ever been, so consider picking it up if you need a workhorse desktop computer.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.