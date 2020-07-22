Apple 21-inch iMac drops to just $950

The previous-gen iMac can serve you well, especially with a price thats $149 off.

Apple is offering its 21 inch iMac for just $950 on Amazon. It’s an excellent all-in-one computer for those who are looking for something cheaper and don’t need the latest hardware for work, school or play.

iMac

The 21 inch iMac sports a razor sharp resolution of 1920 x 1080 on a 21.5 inch IPS display, an Intel quad core processor set at 2.2GHz, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space. In the graphics department you get an Iris Pro 6200, Thunderbolt 2 and USB 3.0 ports and the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard.

The hardware should be enough for social media posting, viewing content and doing photo and video editing work. Its stylish Apple frame looks great on any workstation. It’s worthy to note that the $950 price tag is the lowest the product has ever been, so consider picking it up if you need a workhorse desktop computer.