Apple Closing In On Mass Production Dates For Two External Monitors for Mac

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to launch 2 monitors set to release later this year or early next year. He reported that the company is closing in on mass production for new Mac monitors. This will be the company’s first time going back to the display category after the Apple Studio Display was launched around three years ago.

The new monitors have code names of J527 and J427. Mark Gurman said the company was boosting production for the new displays, but since July, he has not linked the code names to a new Pro Display XDR or Apple Studio Display.

Ross Young, an analyst in the display industry, reported in January that a new 27-inch display is in the works and is set for release later this year or early next year. The analyst believes that the new display could possibly be a new Studio Display featuring mini LEDs in its backlight.