Apple developer App now also available on Mac ahead of WWDC

This year’s WWDC event will be a digital event that Apple plans to broadcast across various formats. It will be the first time when Apple holds the event without any physical meeting or conference.

Apple will share various events and sessions broadcasting them on Apple’s YouTube Channel, Apple Developer App, Apple TV, Apple Developer website, and the Apple Website. As a step to ensure more people can attend the digital event, Apple now adds the Apple Developer App to the Mac.

The Mac version of the Apple Developer App will be similar to the iOS version. It will offer the discover section which will have new and relevant news for developers, it will also have a video section which includes the sessions, and the Apple Developer App will also have a separate WWDC section.

The developers can access Apple’s Keynote event through the WWDC Section on the Apple Developer App. It will also allow the developers to access more than a hundred technical and design-related engineering sessions.

The app will also have the content from the past WWDC events. The app has a clean and easy to use interface allowing the developers to easily find what they want.