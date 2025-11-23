Apple Disregarding the Mac Pro, Put On Back Burner

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that as of now, the high-end Mac Pro from Apple is on the back burner. The company has apparently disregarded the Mac Pro, hinting that the future and present of pro desktop computing at Apple will be the Mac Studio.

Apple is developing an M5 Ultra high-end chip. Gurman reports that Apple is currently prioritizing a new Mac Studio with the new chip, M5 Ultra. In the past few years the Mac Pro has turned needless for many of Apple’s consumers, because it is a pricey and bigger Mac Studio with slots for PCIe expansion.

The last update for the Mac Pro was back in 2023 where the device was equipped with an M2 Ultra chip. Mark Gurman seems to suggest that the future of the Mac Pro computer is unclear, since he thinks that it won’t be updated in a big way next year.