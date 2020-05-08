Apple Mac mini drops to $688

Amazon offers another discounted price for the 2018 Space Gray model of Apple Mac Mini with a 128 GB storage option. When you buy this model on Amazon you will save $110.01.

This model is a 3.6 GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor. This model of Mac Mini is available for $688.99 instead of the original price of $799.

Apple Mac mini

This model has a 128 GB fast SSD storage. The SSD storage makes it possible for you to transfer files at a high rate. Apple has designed this Mac Mini for anyone who likes to work at home. This model comes with the Quad-core i3 8th-Generation Intel Core Processor.

With this fast processor and the 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, the users can now multitask without any issue. The processor, the RAM, and the Intel UHD Graphics 630 make it a fast machine.

This Mac Mini has a single HDMI port, four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, and also two USB 3.0 ports. This Mac Mini also features a dark mode; it also has several new built-in apps.

So, if you have been looking for a Mac Mini with a discount, it is time that you buy it on Amazon. Now you can get this 2018 model of the Mac Mini only for $688.99 instead of the original price $799.