Apple might not launch an M3 Mac Mini

Apple is believed to skip the M3 Mac mini for an M4-powered device at the end of 2024, according to Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

In his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple might not have a Mac mini with the M3 chips. The last time the Mac mini was refreshed was in January last year, and they had the M2 Pro and M2 chips. The M2 Mac mini had Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an HDMI 2.1 port. As for the upcoming Mac mini, Gurman said that Apple might launch the Mac mini with the M4 chip ‘between the end of 2024 and early 2025’ and explained that the tight room meant that the M3 models were not possible.

Apple skipped the M2 chip for the iMac and launched it with the M3 chip in 2023. With the M4 chip, the Mac mini will have a significant CPU and Neural Engine improvement.