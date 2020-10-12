Apple Silicon Macs could appear in November

With the iPhone 12 event looming large, there’s a rumor that mentions Apple Silicon Macs could be making an appearance in another event slated for November.

Previously, Ming Chi Kuo mentioned how the first Mac with ARM chip will be the MacBook Pro 13 inch model. Bloomberg reports that the first model that sports Apple Silicon is set to be revealed next month.

Apple has never launched three major events within months of each other, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it’s easier to hold virtually.

The October event promises the HomePod speaker and the new iPhone 12 models, while the launch of AirTags may be delayed until March 2021. Furthermore, it’s believed that the four new iPhone 12s will have a staggered release, with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 slated to become available October 23, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available on November 13 and 20, respectively.