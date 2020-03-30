Apple to launch Mac Notebooks with Arm-based processors in 2021

In a research note obtained by a source, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says, Apple is planning to launch several new Mac Notebooks with its customized Arm-based processors next year.

According to Kuo, the Mac will have a competitive advantage because of the custom-designed Arm-based processors. Also, the overall cost of the processors will reduce by 40% to 60% if Apple uses its processors and does not rely on Intel’s processors. It will also provide a hardware change for Mac notebooks as compared to Windows PC. Apple plans to launch the arm-based processors in their desktops too.

Kuo expects that the supplier of USB controllers for Arm-based Macs will be ASMedia Technology. ASMedia will benefit from the Mac Notebooks which will have support for USB4 in 2022.

The USB4 is based on Thunderbolt 3. The USB 4 will offer up to 40 Gbps data transfer rates. This speed is twice as fast when compared to the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2. With the USB 4 protocol, it also means that it will support one 5K display or two 4K displays over a single cable.

The USB 4 based on Thunderbolt 3 specification was published back in September 2019. It gave Apple plenty of time to implement it in the upcoming Mac Notebooks in 2022.