Apple will add various MacBook Pro and Macbook Air Models to its Vintage Products List by the end of April 2020

According to a memo obtained by Macrumors, it is clear the Apple has plans to add various Macbook Air and Macbook Pro models to its vintage list. These are the 2013 and 2014 models of these machines. Apple will add them to the Vintage list on April 30.

According to Apple, the vintage products are those that Apple has not manufactured for the past five years. Apple also shares the details of its obsolete products. These obsolete products are those which Apple does not manufacture any more.

For Vintage products, Apple still offers hardware services if the inventory is available. The customers can avail of the hardware services for vintage products through retail stores and Apple authorized sales providers.

However, Apple does not offer any services for obsolete products. The availability of the hardware services for vintage products also depends on the law. Apple will only repair the vintage products if the law requires, not otherwise.

According to the report, this year Apple has plans to add the following products to its Vintage list on April 30: