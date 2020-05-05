Apple’s 2018 Mac Mini with 256 GB drops to $999

Amazon seems to be clearing out previous models of the Mac Mini. The 2018 model of the Mac Mini with 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 processor and 256 GB storage space in Space Gray color is available at a discounted price now. You can now save $99.01 when you buy this model on Amazon. It is now available for $999.99 instead of the original price i.e., $1,099.

Apple Mac Mini

The 256 GB SSD storage is enough for keeping your important files and storing work-related projects. It is a good option to buy this 2018 version Mac Mini. Apple designs the Mac Mini for everyone. It also has built-in apps, a dark mode, and much more.

Man Mini is a powerful machine. With the six-core Intel Core i5 processors, you will get optimum speeds. It also has Intel UHD Graphics 630. With these graphics, you will get a good display. This model also has an 8 GB RAM. It means now you can run several programs without any difficulty and without slowing down your Mac Mini.

So, if you want to get a discount on the Mac Mini, make sure that you get it from Amazon. With this model, you will get a $99.01 discount.