Apple’s 27-inch iMac gets a $120 discount

The newest 27-inch variant of the iMac is getting a noteworthy price cut today on Amazon. Normally $1,799, the 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM version has dropped to just $1,679.92. All you need to do is add the product to your cart to see the price change.

iMac

The new 2020 iMac has a blisteringly clear 5K Retina display with a crisp 5120 by 2880 resolution. You now get an Ultrafast SSD storage, a 10th gen Intel i5 processor clocked at 3.1GHz, a full HD FaceTime camera and an AMD Pro 5300 graphics card. Included in the package are a Magic Mouse 2, a Magic Keyboard, a Lightning to USB cable and a power cable.

With these specs you should be able to do just about any task with room to spare for entertainment. The Retina display has True Tone and can be upgraded with a nano-texture glass option.

The $120 discount on the 21-inch iMac won’t last forever, so get yourself a Macbook now!