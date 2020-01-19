Asphalt 9 Legends is now available on Mac

Asphalt 9 Legends has been ported over to the Mac platform via the Mac Catalyst app and can now be downloaded at the Mac App Store. The first time we saw Catalyst was during the June WWDC alongside macOS Catalina.

Back then, game developer Gameloft mentioned that Asphalt 9 will be delayed to further ‘polish’ the experience for a few months. Now, it’s available for Mac users and race enthusiasts. Those who already have saved for the game on their iPhone or iPad can continue on the Mac, thanks to the cross-platform capabilities of the Catalyst app.

Asphalt 9 Legends

Content is the same as with the iOS version and Sign in with Apple is supported. Gameloft mentioned that game parity will be consistent among Apple devices, which means they will be updated at the same time.

Asphalt 9 Legends is free to download on the Mac App Store with optional in-game purchases.