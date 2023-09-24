Baldur’s Gate 3 for Mac will be available a day later

Larian Studios’ critically acclaimed game Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available for the Mac platform on Friday.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is expected to launch for Mac gamers on Thursday. However, a recent announcement from the developers revealed that the game will undergo a ‘big patch’ before becoming available for the macOS. Larian Studios tweeted that ‘patch 3’ is coming and that they will release it on Friday. Furthermore, the devs said an additional day is required for the patch to undergo ‘thorough testing.’

Patch 3 is coming, and it’s a big one. To ensure thorough testing, we’re releasing Patch 3 this Friday, September 22 instead.



Baldur’s Gate 3 initially launched for the PC in August of this year and steadily expanded to other consoles and platforms. In the first weeks of September, the game became available on the PlayStation 5 and is set to arrive on the Xbox Series X and S by the end of the year. macOS gamers can purchase and download the game once it’s available on the Steam platform.