Battery Health Management feature included in macOS catalina 10.15.5 beta

Apple brings battery health management features for Mac with the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Beta. Apple for the first time introduces this functionality on the Macs with Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Apple gave details for its battery management feature with websites like The Verge, TechCrunch, and Six Colors. According to the details given by Apple to these websites, this feature will extend the battery life of the Mac notebook. It will also increase the overall lifespan of the battery by reducing the chemical aging rate.

This feature will analyze the battery health. It will also analyze its charging patterns. This feature will also increase the battery life by preserving the battery health and not charging it 100%.

When the users plugin the Mac notebook and charge it, it is when this feature will come in and will stop the charging before the full charge. Apple uses battery management in iPhones for several years. Now Apple introduces this feature to Mac Notebooks with the release of the beta for macOS Catalina 10.15.5.

The users can, however, disable this feature. Currently, this feature is only for developers and not for the public. Apple will make this feature available for the public when it releases macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5.