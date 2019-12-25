British animation studio shows off Mac Pro’s technical prowess

Britain-based animation studio Lunar Animation recently showed off the technical prowess of the Mac Pro. Before, the company was hesitant to continue with Macs from the trash can line. However, the iMac Pro ‘held the fort’ while they waited for the new model.

Lunar was provided with early access Mac Pro described as ‘mid-range’, with specifications Apple Afterburner card, 4TB SSD, 2 Radeon Vega Pro, 192GB DDR RAM, 16-core 3.2GHz Intel Xeon processors and a Pro Display XDR.

The company used the new Mac Pros for its newest project, JUMANJI – The Next Level, to which they were to provide the MOE, or ‘Main on Ends’. Lunar had to make the end animated credits photorealistic, with 28 unique panels that each has one prop that’s related to the film.

Lunar Animation reported that they were not only satisfied, but also surprised at the difference between the power of the iMac Pro on the new Mac Pro.