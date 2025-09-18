Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025

A budget-friendly MacBook run by an iPhone processor is scheduled to enter mass production in the last quarter of 2025, indicating a potential release at the end of this year or early next year, reports Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable analyst focused on Apple’s supply chain.

The well-known analyst was first to disclose that the company was reportedly making a budget-friendly MacBook, and back in June,he stated that the device would feature the A18 Pro Chip and a display that measures 13 inches. In the most recent report, he says that the Mac will be quipped with an iPhone processor he didn’t specify.

Since the A19 Pro chip was recently introduced by Apple, there’s a possibility that it might be equipped in the more affordable MacBook. The budget-friendly Mac will have a lot of similarities to the 12-inch MacBook that is discontinued, like a lightweight and ultra-thin design.

The company usually announces new MacBooks in October, so the device may be unveiled next month, or next year in March.