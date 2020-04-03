Buy the Apple Macbook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB) for $749

Are you looking for one of the latest models of Apple Macbook Air? One of the best places where you can find the Macbook with a discount is Amazon. Amazon offers special discounts for Apple products such as the latest Macbook Air.

With this deal, you can buy the 13-inch model of MacBook Air for $749.99 instead of $999. When you buy it here on Amazon you get 25% off.

Apple MacBook Air

This new Macbook Air is thin; it has an excellent design and is fast. The graphic is good and now you can work around with several programs at the same time. This Macbook Air has 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor.

The 13-inch Retina display is amazing as ever. The colors are bright and you won’t find it hard to work in the areas with more light. It is lightweight; you can carry it around in your bag and work from anywhere. It is fast and with the 8GB RAM, now you can run several programs simultaneously.

The 128GB storage is more than enough for your routine projects. This model comes with two USB 3 ports, two Thunderbolt ports and also an SDXC port. Buy this model on Amazon only for $749.99 and save 25%.