Buy new 512 GB Mac Mini Only for $1,082 plus you save an extra $29.9 at checkout from Amazon

The New Mac Mini with the 512 GB Storage with the 3.0 GHz processor is now available on Amazon at a discounted price. When you buy the latest Apple Mac Mini with 3.0 GHz Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 512 GB storage on Amazon you will pay $1,082 instead of the original price i.e., $1,099. Amazon goes further and along with the discount on the price, it also offers you to get an extra $29.9 at checkout.

Apple Mac Mini

The Mac mini is a good option when you are not ready to spend a large amount of money but still, you need, a device that can handle all your tasks and data. This model of the new Apple Mac Mini has some amazing specs. It has the 8th Gen Core i5 Processor that clocks at 3.0 GHz.

Now you can multitask without any issue. It is also equipped with the latest Intel UHD Graphics 630. This model has a 512 GB storage space. Now you can work on and save more using the fast SSD storage. It has four Thunderbolt 3 ports, one HDMI port, and two USB 3 ports.

The Mac Mini is now at a discount and now you also get $29.90 off at checkout. Buy this Mac Mini on Amazon before the deal ends.