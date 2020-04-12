Buy the latest MacBook Pro (15-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB) on Amazon and save $408

The new MacBook Pro 15-inch model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage in Silver is available with a huge discount on Amazon. Now if you buy this model on Amazon you will save $408.01. You will only pay $2,390.99 instead of $2,799.

Apple MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is a powerful device. Now you have the processing power of the latest 9th generation Intel Core i9 processors. This MacBook Pro offers unprecedented power and capability. With the high-performance processors with turbo boost up to 5 GHz. Also, with the Radeon Pro 560x Graphics included now you have the power to finish your 3D rendering projects without any issue. The 4GB video memory ensures that everything runs smoothly.

The 15-inch Retina Display with a resolution will make your graphics projects more effective. Now you can pay attention to detail on everything. Also, the Ultra-Fast SSD ensures that you get your projects copied in time. The SSD gives the read speed of 3.2GB/s.

This latest model also includes TouchBar. Now you can use gestures to perform various tasks on your Mac. You can adjust the volume by touching the bar, slide your fingers on the bar to rewind or forward the content you are playing.

Take advantage of this Amazon deal before it ends. Save $408 on the new MacBook Pro 15-inch model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.