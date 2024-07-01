ChatGPT for Mac now available

OpenAI’s large language model is now available to access on the Mac.

Advertisements

Spotlight search has been replaced with ChatGPT for Mac, with the tool able to review text, analyze files, and take screenshots, among others. While the integration of ChatGPT or Apple Intelligence is an update away, Mac users can get AI assistance for their computers while waiting. It’s worth noting that the AI tool is only supported by machines with the M series chips and macOS Sonoma or newer.

To put ChatGPT as a Spotlight replacement users can set the command CMD+Space key. The new version can recognize screenshots into a query, and this includes text, images, and files as well. Conversations can be searched and archived through the app. Voice commands are available as well, and OpenAI promises the newer version 4o in the future. Users can download ChatGPT for Mac directly on the official OpenAI website.