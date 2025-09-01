Concept Set 1998 iMac G3 Found on Ideas Website of LEGO

A website called “Ideas” is a website from LEGO that lets fans present suggestions and concepts that the company can use for LEGO sets in the future. A fan has submitted a mockup of an iMac G3 made by Apple in 1998, coming in Bondi Blue translucent color.

The set has 700 pieces and it remains faithful to the original setup of the 1998 iMac G3. It comes with cables that are translucent, a mouse that’s shaped like a hockey puck, and a matching keyboard. The set features clear elements to show the internal design, like the circuit board and cathode ray tube.

The concept has gained 4,500 votes, and if it reaches 10,000 votes, it will be reviewed by the company and could consider turning this concept piece into an official set that can be officially sold in retail. Other Apple-based LEGOS have been made, like an Apple store submitted last year that has reached the review stage.