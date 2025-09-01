Mac

Concept Set 1998 iMac G3 Found on Ideas Website of LEGO

By Samantha Wiley
Concept Set 1998 iMac G3 Found on Ideas Website of LEGO

A website called “Ideas” is a website from LEGO that lets fans present suggestions and concepts that the company can use for LEGO sets in the future. A fan has submitted a mockup of an iMac G3 made by Apple in 1998, coming in Bondi Blue translucent color.


The set has 700 pieces and it remains faithful to the original setup of the 1998 iMac G3. It comes with cables that are translucent, a mouse that’s shaped like a hockey puck, and a matching keyboard. The set features clear elements to show the internal design, like the circuit board and cathode ray tube.

Concept Set 1998 iMac G3 Found on Ideas Website of LEGO

The concept has gained 4,500 votes, and if it reaches 10,000 votes, it will be reviewed by the company and could consider turning this concept piece into an official set that can be officially sold in retail. Other Apple-based LEGOS have been made, like an Apple store submitted last year that has reached the review stage.


Latest News
The 4-pack AirTag is $29 Off On Amazon
The 4-pack AirTag is $29 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple
New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple
1 Min Read
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia
1 Min Read
Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick
Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
OLED Tandem Technology Coming for iPhones?
OLED Tandem Technology Coming for iPhones?
1 Min Read
TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations
TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations
1 Min Read
September 9 Event Logo Suggests 2 New Features For iPhone 17 Pro
September 9 Event Logo Suggests 2 New Features For iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
The 256GB iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
The 256GB iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Executives Reportedly Had Discussion on Acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI
Apple Executives Reportedly Had Discussion on Acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI
1 Min Read
Apple Announces Their Big Event For September 9
Apple Announces Their Big Event For September 9
1 Min Read
4th Apple Retail Store Opens In India
4th Apple Retail Store Opens In India
1 Min Read
Lost your password?