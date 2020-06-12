Deals: Save $80 on the new Apple iMac

Are you looking to buy an iMac at a discounted price? What about buying the latest 21.5-inch iMac Core i5 model? This latest model of iMac with 1TB storage space and 8GB RAM is now available at Amazon with a huge discount.

Now you can get $79.01 off on this model on Amazon. The original price is $1,499, after the discount you can buy it for $1,419.99.

Apple iMac

The new iMac is sleek. With its 5mm thin-design, it looks amazing on your desktop. It also has a stunning display. The 21.5-inch Retina display is a 4K display that gives a resolution of 4096-by-2304. Now you can view anything on this display with the best colors, brightness, and contrast ratios. It displays 1 billion colors and has a brightness of 500 Nits.

This iMac relies on the powerful has the 8th Generation Six-Core Intel Core i5 processor. It gives you the fastest speeds to run any program. Also, it comes with the Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor to sort out your graphics needs.

With both these combined you can perform the tasks and finish your projects that need more processing power and have excellent graphics. It comes with Magic Mouse 2 and a Magic Keyboard. This iMac uses macOS Mojave that has some excellent features and is easy to use.

So, what are you waiting for? Buy this model of iMac on Amazon as only a few are left in the stock.