Enjoy $109 off on the latest 2020 iMac

Latest 2020 iMac

It’s less than a month since the latest iMac models were launched and now they’re getting significant price cuts on Amazon.

The 27 inch iMac with 5K Retina display is down to just $1,689.93 and some change, with hardware specs such as 256GB SSD, a Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, and a 10th gen, 6-core Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.1GHz.

iMac

Preview Product Price
New Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (27-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) New Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (27-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) $1,799.00 $1,689.93 Buy on Amazon

Regardless of configuration you’ll be getting the monitor, ultra fast SSD, a full HD camera, the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard and a slew of I/O options. Also worth noting is the T2 chip which produces bass response and variable EQ in line with your speakers.

The 27 inch iMac has Thunderbolt 3 ports that can connect up to two more displays for the ultimate setup. With a hardware this good you can use it for just about anything, be it photo or video editing, creative work or enjoying TV content, movies and games.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.