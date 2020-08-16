Enjoy $109 off on the latest 2020 iMac

It’s less than a month since the latest iMac models were launched and now they’re getting significant price cuts on Amazon.

The 27 inch iMac with 5K Retina display is down to just $1,689.93 and some change, with hardware specs such as 256GB SSD, a Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, and a 10th gen, 6-core Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.1GHz.

iMac

Regardless of configuration you’ll be getting the monitor, ultra fast SSD, a full HD camera, the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard and a slew of I/O options. Also worth noting is the T2 chip which produces bass response and variable EQ in line with your speakers.

The 27 inch iMac has Thunderbolt 3 ports that can connect up to two more displays for the ultimate setup. With a hardware this good you can use it for just about anything, be it photo or video editing, creative work or enjoying TV content, movies and games.