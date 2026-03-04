Foxconn will start manufacturing the Mac Mini at their factory in Houston, Texas, this year. Units that are manufactured in the United States will stay in the United States Market, while Asia will remain producing units for orders abroad.

The Mac Mini has a starting price of $599 in the United States, but consumers must be able to supply their own accessories, like a trackpad, keyboard, mouse, and display. The company started manufacturing its recent Mac Pro desktop in 2019 in Texas during the first term of Donald Trump. Sales of the Mac Mini have mounted up to just 5% of the global Mac Sales of the company since its big redesign in 2010.

The company is planning to buy more than a hundred million chips from the Arizona Factory of TSMC this year according to David Tom, the global head of procurement of the company. The company’s efforts to improve its chip production in the United States were also explored.