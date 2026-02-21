Apple is planning to provide new privacy features for MacBooks, releasing them in the next 3 years with privacy screen technology built into the MacBooks. Apple is going to integrate technology that prohibits off-axis viewing angles, meaning that people looking from the side be obscured or darkened. Those passing by or peeking at the user’s shoulders will have a harder time looking at the screen.

Samsung reported that it took about 5 years to manufacture the feature, merging OLED Flex Magic Pixel hardware with controls for software instead of placing a blanket filter. Users can customize the time privacy mode takes effect, like for password entry, certain apps, notifications, and more.

The MacBook is rumored to adopt technology similar to what Samsung has in 3 years, with the timeline matching wider expectations that the company will be transitioning its lineup of MacBooks to OLED panels supplied by Samsung.