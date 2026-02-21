Mac

Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology

By Samantha Wiley
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology

Apple is planning to provide new privacy features for MacBooks, releasing them in the next 3 years with privacy screen technology built into the MacBooks. Apple is going to integrate technology that prohibits off-axis viewing angles, meaning that people looking from the side be obscured or darkened. Those passing by or peeking at the user’s shoulders will have a harder time looking at the screen.


Samsung reported that it took about 5 years to manufacture the feature, merging OLED Flex Magic Pixel hardware with controls for software instead of placing a blanket filter. Users can customize the time privacy mode takes effect, like for password entry, certain apps, notifications, and more.

Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology

The MacBook is rumored to adopt technology similar to what Samsung has in 3 years, with the timeline matching wider expectations that the company will be transitioning its lineup of MacBooks to OLED panels supplied by Samsung.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
1 Min Read
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
1 Min Read
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
2 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
1 Min Read
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
1 Min Read
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
1 Min Read
Lost your password?