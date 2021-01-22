Future-proof your computer with the 27 inch iMac Retina 5K, now $122 Off

Missing out on the newest features and conveniences in modern computers? Now is the time to upgrade. Today, the new Apple iMac with 27 inch Retina 5K Display is down to just $1,876.93, down $122 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

Take the 27 inch 5K Retina display, for instance. It feels like a fresh set of eyes on work, play and everything else you view it on. There’s nary a stutter, thanks to powerful hardware in the iMac. You get a 6 core, 10th gen i5 processor, a 5300 Radeon Pro and 8GB of RAM, which makes short work of all apps, software and games. Ultrafast SSD ensures the shortest loading time so you can get more work done.

The iMac has 4 USB A ports, 2 USB-C ports and 1080p FaceTime HD camera for crystal clear video calls. At $122 off you’re sure to get your money’s worth. Buy it today!