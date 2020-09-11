Get $133 off on the latest 27-inch iMac

Stuck with an ancient machine during lockdown and need more muscle for work? Apple’s newest iMac with 5K display is for you. Today, it’s down an incredible $133.07 and marked at just $2,165.93 on Amazon.

iMac

The 512GB SSD should be able to handle most apps and programs with ease while supplying you with a ton of space. The all-in-one desktop has faster processors, better graphics, expanded memory and enhanced video and audio capabilities.

The Retina display is easily the iMac’s greatest feature. It has 500 nits of brightness and 1 billion colors spread on a 5K resolution (5120 by 2880). The tech has True Tone and a nano-texture upgrade to reduce glare.

The 27 inch iMac now has a full HD 1080p FaceTime camera coupled with a 3-mic array for voice recordings and clear video calls. Last but not the least, Thunderbolt 3 ports allow for two additional displays on up to 6K resolution.

