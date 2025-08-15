How To Toggle ChatGPT Gpt-4o Model For The Mac

The following days after the release of OpenAI’s new model ChatGPT-5 has seen a commotion among subscribers, who seem to find the communication style of the latest model too rigid. Paying customers prefer the previous model GPT-4o and its personality, having a creative approach to conversations and a warmer tone.

The company is currently allowing customers to continue using the previous AI model. Here’s how you can toggle it back on for the Mac.

Go to ChatGPT’s website and log in to your account.

Go to your profile and then select Settings>General.

Toggle “Show Legacy Models” to On.

The legacy access is currently only accessible to paying subscribers of OpenAI, with the base Plus plan at $20 per month. The setting will immediately take effect, and automatic syncing will be completed after a few minutes whereas the changes and settings you have made will show on ChatGPT for your Mac once you restart the app.