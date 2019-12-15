iFixit Mac Pro first impressions and uncasing revealed

Review site iFixit has shared a Mac Pro first impression and uncasing video, with sections that show off the internal components of the high-end Apple desktop machine.

The 19-minute long video starts by taking a poke at the ‘cheese grater’ design and actually grating cheese on it. The case is then lifted to reveal the modular tech. The team shows where hardware such as the memory, hard drive and graphics cards are and how they work together.

A full teardown of the Mac Pro is expected to be the next week’s video.

The new Mac Pro is designed for creative artists and heavy users who don’t want any compromises. The machine’s specs include Xeon processors on up to 28 cores, up to 1.5 TB of memory, up to 2 Radeon Duo GPUs and 8 PCIe expansion slots. It comes with the Pro Display XDR and can be easily upgraded.