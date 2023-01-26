Latest Mac Mini and MacBook Pro now available for store pickup

Those in the US and other select regions can now purchase the latest Mac mini and MacBook Pro and pick it up at a preferred Apple Store.

To order the Mac mini or the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, users can add the product in the Apple Store app or Apple.com, then choose the ‘I’ll pick it up’ option on checkout. A ZIP code is needed, and they will also need to select their preferred Apple Store location and date. After payment, customers can visit the said store and present a valid government-issued ID to successfully complete the process.

The Mac mini and both MacBook Pro models are set to arrive to customers beginning today. Availability may vary, with standard configurations being available today and custom configurations are dated February 10.

Pricing for the Mac mini starts at $599 while the MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and $2,499 for the 16-inch model.