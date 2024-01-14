Mac

M1 Mac Mini Drops 28%

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 2020 Mac Mini M1 Chip

The M1-powered Mac mini may be diminutive in size, but it makes up with beefy hardware specs. Today, the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD model is down to just $499.95 from its original price of $700 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2020 Mac Mini M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) Apple 2020 Mac Mini M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) $699.00 $499.95 Buy on Amazon

The Mac mini is more powerful thanks to the M1 chip, able to compute in both the processing and graphical department. Most, if not all, your apps, games, and software will run smoothly without a hitch. Playing the supporting cast is 8GB of unified memory so you can multi-task as needed and get more things done in an efficient manner.

Apple 2020 Mac Mini M1 Chip

A compact design means you can set up your home office or workstation with other peripherals. The Mac mini with M1 chip consumes less power and has all the I/O ports you need, including an Ethernet connection, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI, 2 USB-A and two USB 4 ports. Buy the discounted M1 Mac mini today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple TV+
‘Fraggle Rock’, ‘Snoopy’ content launch on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade weekly users match Steam
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music reveals Usher Super Bowl LVII Halftime show curated playlist
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
2nd Generation AirPods Pro is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Find My
‘Find My’ device limit increased to 32 devices
1 Min Read
CEO Tim Cook
Cook’s salary was $63 million in 2023
1 Min Read
Killers of the Flower Moon
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ now available on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Enjoy a 27% Discount on the Apple Watch Series 8
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.3
macOS Sonoma 14.3 latest public beta released
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
ITC pushing for continued ban against Apple Watch sales
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview 186 launches
1 Min Read
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is Half Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?