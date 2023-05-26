M2 Mac mini appears on US refurbished section at Apple online store

Apple has recently added its M2 Mac mini to the refurbished section in the US.

Refurbished M2 Mac mini models start at $509, a $90 discount compared to their brand-new counterparts. The base model has a 10-core GPU, 8-core CPU, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM. At the US Apple Store online are various M2 Mac mini configurations for Ethernet, SSD, and memory upgrades. Currently, all models run the M2 chip and not the M2 Pro.

The M2 Mac mini first surfaced in January this year and replaced the Intel Mac mini and M1 options. There haven’t been any aesthetic or design changes, with Apple keeping the upgrades inside. Those interested can view the available M2 Mac mini configurations on Apple’s official website.

Refurbished Apple products are nearly identical to their brand-new counterparts and undergo a refurbishment process, which includes testing, repairs, and more. Refurbished items have a 14-day return period and can come with AppleCare+.