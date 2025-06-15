M2 Mac Mini Gets Repair Program

Apple has launched a new repair program for the Mac Mini with the M2 chip.

Advertisements

The Cupertino-based company said that a ‘very small percentage’ of M2 Mac mini owners would have machines that would not turn on. For those affected by this issue, it’s recommended that you visit the official repair program website and enter the device’s serial number and check if it’s eligible. Once approved, Mac mini users can go to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple Store to get a free repair. Apple did not specify just how many may be affected, only that they can bring it to an authorized repair shop and have it fixed.

Apple said that the affected units may have been the ones released between June 16 and November 23 of 2024. The program is worldwide and covers devices within three years of purchase. The M2 Mac mini first debuted in 2023.