Mac

M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini Drops to Just $1,199

By Samantha Wiley
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini

The 2023 M2 Pro Mac mini is a worthy upgrade for any work setup you have at home. Today, the 16GB memory and 512GB storage model is down to just $1,195 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB Unified... $1,299.00 $1,199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The inclusion of the M2 Pro chip elevates the recent Mac Mini to the mid-range and high-end status, with a 16-core GPU and 10-core CPU at the helm. You should be able to run any app or game no matter how demanding it is and see all the details in crisp resolution with a capable display. Inside the ‘mini’ shell is a hefty 16GB of memory for multitasking, and 512GB of storage for all your personal files and work documents.

M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini

Plus, macOS Ventura runs like a dream on compute-intensive tasks like 3D modeling or handling 8K ProRes videos. Buy the discounted 2023 M2 Pro Mac mini today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ canceled
1 Min Read
new iPad and MacBook Air
March might bring new iPad and MacBook Air models
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have unprecedented battery life
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The Second Generation AirPods Pro is 24% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Plus
Online leaker suggests iPhone 16 Plus will have lower battery capacity
1 Min Read
Foundation
Apple TV+ ‘Foundation’ production delayed
1 Min Read
Apple Cash
Code in iOS 17.4 developer beta reveal Apple Cash Virtual Cards
1 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank is 31% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ goes live on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple files settlement with Rivos
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple to address ghost touch issue with Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 models
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Enjoy a 34% Discount on the Beats Studio Pro Headphones
1 Min Read
Lost your password?