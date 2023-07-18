M3-Powered Macs might arrive in October

The much-awaited M3 Mac models might be seeing the light of day in October.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that an October launch is possible for the new Mac models. This fall, Gurman mentioned that the M3 chip might be arriving on a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Air, and the iMac. The launch will not affect the production of the 15-inch MacBook Air, which is believed to arrive in 2024.

Historically, Apple presents new Mac models in the fall season as a refresh, and this year might be no different. However, this is not yet definite as Apple has not announced anything yet. It’s also possible that Apple will be revealing the M3 Macs instead of opting for a full launch.

Previously, Gurman said that the M3 chips will start appearing on devices by the end of 2023. He also mentioned the large-screen iMac with 30-inch displays possibly being revealed next year.