Mac

M3 Ultra Mac Studio might launch in 2024

By Samantha Wiley
M3 Ultra Mac Studio

A new Mac Studio model that has the latest Silicon chip might launch in 2024, according to a TrendForce report.

TrendForce recently cited ICsmart in a report that claims a new Mac Studio will be coming in the middle of 2024. The current M2 Ultra and M2 Max Mac Studio were revealed during the 2023 WWDC, and it’s believed that Apple will continue the tradition with newer M3-powered Mac Studio models this year. That said, a repeat appearance might be possible for the 2024 WWDC.

The same research firm claims that the M3 Ultra will be using the N3E node by TSMC, similar to how the A18 chip will debut for the iPhone 16 this year. The Mac Pro is the only model that has the Ultra chip, but it’s mysteriously omitted in the report. There haven’t been any rumors that the M3 Ultra chip will be integrated into the Mac Studio yet.

