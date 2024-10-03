M4 chip Macs has a 2024 launch

The new Macbook models equipped with the M4 chip is set to arrive this year, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Rumors of a new Mac lineup with the latest M4 chip have been circulating around for some time now, and recently, Mark Gurman confirmed that everything is on track. The Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro models might be announced in an October virtual event. Currently, Gurman did not mention a specific date for the event, but said it would be revealed ‘in the coming weeks’ and ‘this year’.

The M4 chips are already in the latest iPad Pro models with OLED displays, but this will mark the first time it arrives on the Mac. Apple last released the iMac and MacBook Pro in October last year, and there’s a good chance it will happen at the same month this year. Apple might make an official announcement for the event soon.