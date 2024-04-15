M4-Powered Macs might launch this year

The next-generation Macs is believed to launch later this year and equipped with the newest M4 chips.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said that the M4-powered Macs will be released in 2024, with more configurations coming in 2025 in his latest Power On newsletter. A specific roadmap has been shared, particularly the order of the Mac models. A low-end variant is expected to launch first, followed by a 24-inch iMac, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air variants, a Mac Studio, and a Mac Pro. These are the new M4 chips and their respective series including the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for mid-end models, and the M4 Ultra for the high-end ones.

Gurman said that Apple tested the M3 Ultra chip for the Mac Pro and Mac Studio and assured readers that the high-end desktop models will use the M4 chips exclusively.