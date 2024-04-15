Mac

M4-Powered Macs might launch this year

By Samantha Wiley
Macs

The next-generation Macs is believed to launch later this year and equipped with the newest M4 chips.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said that the M4-powered Macs will be released in 2024, with more configurations coming in 2025 in his latest Power On newsletter. A specific roadmap has been shared, particularly the order of the Mac models. A low-end variant is expected to launch first, followed by a 24-inch iMac, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air variants, a Mac Studio, and a Mac Pro. These are the new M4 chips and their respective series including the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for mid-end models, and the M4 Ultra for the high-end ones.

Macs

Gurman said that Apple tested the M3 Ultra chip for the Mac Pro and Mac Studio and assured readers that the high-end desktop models will use the M4 chips exclusively.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 iMac
Grab the M3 iMac with 10 Core 256GB Storage at $149 Off
1 Min Read
iGBA Game Boy
iGBA game boy emulator exits App Store
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro camera to have less ghosting and lens flare
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Snap Up the Apple Watch Series 9 For Only $295.20
1 Min Read
Spyware Attack
Apple sends out iPhone Spyware attack notice
1 Min Read
App Store
App Store connect bug misinforms developer earnings
1 Min Read
Game Emulators
Game Emulators appear in App Store
1 Min Read
iMac
The 2023 iMac is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple unlocks used parts repair
1 Min Read
M4 Chips
M4 chips arriving in late 2024
1 Min Read
Google One VPN
Google discontinues Google One VPN
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
MacBook Air M3 (2024): Worth buying?
3 Min Read
Lost your password?