Mac demand increases while shipments are down 20% in the first quarter of 2020

According to the new report by Canalys, the first quarter of 2020 has seen 20% fewer shipments of Mac whereas the demand has been increased. The major cause of the fewer shipments this quarter was the closing of factories and businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It causes a lot of delays in the logistical and production areas which lead to the decreased shipment of Mac around the world.

The report says that three was an overall 8% decrease in the demands of PCs around the world. The top rank was for Lenovo that shipped 12.8 million units. The second was HP which shipped 11.7 million units the first quarter and Dell was in third place with 10.5 million units sold.

Apple saw the most significant decrease in the overall shipments. The numbers fell by 20% which is 3.2 million units less than before. Overall Apple shipped four million Macs in the first quarter.

Even though the shipments were less than before, the demand for Macs was still very high. According to the report by Canlys, the manufacturers will see huge profits in the coming weeks. The report also says that the profit margin could reach an all-time high.