Mac hardware acceleration arrives on steam

Gaming platform Steam has rolled out a new update, and it features hardware acceleration for Mac and Linux hardware.

Valve announced a refreshed version of Steam in April and has now released it after beta testing. The update features web browser improvements, notification tabs, a screenshot manager, in-game overlay pin panels, a cloud notepad, and acceleration for Linux and Mac machines. Moreover, the update sees a code-sharing transformation process on Steam Deck, Big Picture mode, and Steam Desktop for faster iteration and implementation of features.

Steam notifications have received a significant overhaul, with the green bell now illuminating if there are new notifications. In-game overlay sports a new interface for greater customization and enhanced functionality. Furthermore, there’s a new toolbar and the addition of Notes, which are saved for each game users play and are synchronized across Steam Decks and PCs.

The new Steam app update is now available to download.