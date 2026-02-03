Mac

Mac Ordering Process Revamped

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has revamped the method for ordering Mac models like the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air online. In the past, pre-made options were available for MacBooks, allowing you to upgrade the specs after you choose one of them. Now, consumers are to build their Mac from scratch as they order, with a feature-by-feature configuration process similar to the process when getting an iPad.


For instance, when you go to the ordering page for the MacBook Pro, you begin by selecting the display size and the color of the device. After that you can choose to go with a nano-texture display, select the core count and M-series chip from the list of available options for the device configuration you have selected, and then set the amounts for SSD storage and RAM. As of now, you cannot make a MacBook Pro with an M5 Max or M5 Pro chip as anticipation grows for the new models.

