Mac Studio and Studio Display order arrives to New Zealand and Australian customers

It’s now March 18 in New Zealand and Australia, which means early buyers of the Studio Display and Mac Studio will be getting their orders ahead of their US and UK counterparts.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display is set to arrive to New Zealand and Australian consumers who preordered the devices after seeing it in action during the March ‘Peek Performance’ event. Photos of the two new Apple products have started making rounds on the internet and social media.

Australians will also be the ones to get a Studio Display or a Mac Studio as it appears on Apple Stores, while New Zealanders will have to purchase them online. Apple will likely offer base configurations of Mac Studio and Studio Display with prices starting at $1,999 and $1,599, respectively.

MacBook Pro sales are set to begin in Europe, North America, The Middle East and Asia, with units available for pick-up or walk-in purchases.