Mac

Mac Studio Getting M5 Ultra Chip Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
All the Apple silicon chips don’t have an Ultra variant, but Apple is planning to premiere an M5 Ultra next year. The Mac Studio is anticipated to get an M5 Ultra chip and it is possible that Apple will integrate it in an update for the Mac Pro.


The M5 chip has already been premiered for the MacBook Pro, but we will have to wait until early next year for the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips for the said device. The M5 Ultra is likely to roll out after the M5 Pro and M5 Max in June or September next year.

Apple is not planning to make a high-end chip for the Ultra variant across all the M-series generation. In early 2025, Apple released a revamped Mac Studio with options for an M3 Ultra chip or an M4 Max chip. Ultra chips are made by fusing two Max chips together using a technology called UltraFusion.


