Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores

Mac Studio models with the M3 Ultra and M4 Max chips have started appearing in Apple’s refurbished stores online.

Advertisements

It’s the first time the M4 and M3 Mac Studio devices have shown up on the online store in Singapore, Japan, Canada, the US, and other EU countries since it debuted in March. The refurbished versions are discounted at around 15% compared to their brand-new counterparts. The inventory changes according to what’s available, so it’s best to check back ever so often to get your preferred configuration. The base refurbished Mac Studio with the M4 Max chip costs $1,699, while the base M3 Ultra variant costs $3,399 in the US.

The refurbished Mac Studio will come in a plain box, but it’s very similar to the brand-new model. Apple said each unit goes through a thorough inspection and cleaning process and ‘full functionality testing’ before being resold.