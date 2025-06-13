Mac

Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores

By Samantha Wiley
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores

Mac Studio models with the M3 Ultra and M4 Max chips have started appearing in Apple’s refurbished stores online.

Advertisements

It’s the first time the M4 and M3 Mac Studio devices have shown up on the online store in Singapore, Japan, Canada, the US, and other EU countries since it debuted in March. The refurbished versions are discounted at around 15% compared to their brand-new counterparts. The inventory changes according to what’s available, so it’s best to check back ever so often to get your preferred configuration. The base refurbished Mac Studio with the M4 Max chip costs $1,699, while the base M3 Ultra variant costs $3,399 in the US.

Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores

The refurbished Mac Studio will come in a plain box, but it’s very similar to the brand-new model. Apple said each unit goes through a thorough inspection and cleaning process and ‘full functionality testing’ before being resold.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store
1 Min Read
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
1 Min Read
Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App
Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground
iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac
Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Music to Have Pin Feature on iOS 26
Apple Music to Have Pin Feature on iOS 26
1 Min Read
Apple Reveals New Major Software Redesign
Apple Reveals New Major Software Redesign
1 Min Read
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
AI Battery Management Coming to iPhone 17 Air
AI Battery Management Coming to iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Lost your password?