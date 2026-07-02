Apple Releasing M5 Ultra Mac Studio This Year

We could be getting a revamped Mac Studio as early as this year. Apple is looking to premiere the new M5 chip as a final choice in the M5 series before moving on to the base M6 chip, and then onto the M7 series. The Mac Studio has not been updated since March last year.

The revamped Mac Studio was apparently going to be releasing earlier this year, but faced delays due to the price increase in chips and supply. The Mac Studio is expected to be powered by the M5 Ultra Chip with 80 GPU core and a 36 GPU Core.

The Mac Studio featuring 768GB of RAM and an M5 Ultra Chip could be really expensive as the Mac Studio Prices for the 96GB version is now set at $5,299 up from $3,999. This revamped Mac could have a price tag of over $10,000.